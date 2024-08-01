Special Weather Statement issued August 1 at 5:31PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 531 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Timpas, or 18 miles southwest of La Junta, moving northeast at 20
mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
La Junta, North La Junta, Rocky Ford, Swink, Manzanola, Olney
Springs, and Timpas.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.