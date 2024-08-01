Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 1 at 5:43PM MDT until August 1 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 543 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near McClave, or 8

miles west of Lamar, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include…

Lamar, Wiley, Hasty, McClave, John Martin Reservoir, and Caddoa.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.