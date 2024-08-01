Flash Flood Warning issued August 1 at 5:49PM MDT until August 1 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

FFWPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southern Bent County in southeastern Colorado…

West Central Prowers County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 900 PM MDT.

* At 549 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain

have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1 inch in 1

hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

mainly rural areas of Southern Bent and West Central Prowers

Counties

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.