Skip to Content
Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued July 27 at 6:24PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 6:24 PM

At 624 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 22
miles south of Avondale, or 26 miles south of Pueblo Airport, moving
east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Otero,
northeastern Huerfano, north central Las Animas and southeastern
Pueblo Counties.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content