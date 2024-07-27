Special Weather Statement issued July 27 at 6:24PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 624 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 22

miles south of Avondale, or 26 miles south of Pueblo Airport, moving

east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Otero,

northeastern Huerfano, north central Las Animas and southeastern

Pueblo Counties.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.