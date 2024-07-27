Special Weather Statement issued July 27 at 3:27PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 327 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Falcon, or 17 miles northeast of Colorado Springs, moving southeast
at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Peyton.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.