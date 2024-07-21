Special Weather Statement issued July 21 at 4:47PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 446 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 6 miles south of Schriever Space Force Base to

14 miles southeast of Hanover. Movement was southwest at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph, pea size hail and torrential

rainfall.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible. High water and enhanced flows will be possible in

low lying areas, ditches, creeks and streams. Ponding of

water will be possible on roadways during the heavier

rainfall.

Locations impacted include…

Pueblo Airport, Fountain, Boone, Hanover, Pueblo Depot, Pinon,

Avondale, and Pueblo West.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.