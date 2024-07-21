Special Weather Statement issued July 21 at 4:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 415 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

southern Colorado Springs, moving southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph, pea size hail and torrential

rainfall.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible. High water and enhanced flows will be possible in

low lying areas, ditches, creeks and streams. Ponding of

water will be possible on roadways during the heavier

rainfall.

Locations impacted include…

Southern Colorado Springs, Fountain, Stratmoor, Fort Carson,

Security, Security-Widefield, Cimarron Hills, and Peterson Space

Force Base.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.