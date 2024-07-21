Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued July 21 at 4:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Published 4:15 PM

At 415 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
southern Colorado Springs, moving southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph, pea size hail and torrential
rainfall.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible. High water and enhanced flows will be possible in
low lying areas, ditches, creeks and streams. Ponding of
water will be possible on roadways during the heavier
rainfall.

Locations impacted include…
Southern Colorado Springs, Fountain, Stratmoor, Fort Carson,
Security, Security-Widefield, Cimarron Hills, and Peterson Space
Force Base.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

National Weather Service

