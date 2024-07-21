Special Weather Statement issued July 21 at 3:33PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 333 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9
miles northeast of Kim, or 34 miles west of Springfield, moving
southwest at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph, penny size hail and torrential
rainfall.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible. High water and enhanced flows will be possible in
low lying areas, ditches, creeks and streams. Ponding of
water will be possible on roadways during the heavier
rainfall.
Locations impacted include…
Kim.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.