Skip to Content
Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued July 21 at 12:25PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 12:25 PM

At 1223 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Waugh Mountain, or 47 miles west of Colorado Springs, moving south at
15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail and heavy
rainfall.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible. High water and enhanced flows will be possible in
low lying areas, creeks and streams.

Locations impacted include…
Texas Creek, Waugh Mountain, and Howard.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content