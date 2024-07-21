Special Weather Statement issued July 21 at 12:25PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 1223 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Waugh Mountain, or 47 miles west of Colorado Springs, moving south at
15 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail and heavy
rainfall.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible. High water and enhanced flows will be possible in
low lying areas, creeks and streams.
Locations impacted include…
Texas Creek, Waugh Mountain, and Howard.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.