Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 21 at 6:30PM MDT until July 21 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 630 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fowler, or 26

miles southeast of Pueblo Airport, moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west

central Otero and southeastern Pueblo Counties.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.