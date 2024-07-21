Flash Flood Warning issued July 21 at 6:54PM MDT until July 21 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 654 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced heavy

rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have

fallen in and around the Avondale area. Flooding impacts will

continue, but little to no additional rainfall is expected. Flash

flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Eastern Pueblo, Pueblo Airport, Boone, Avondale and Pueblo Depot.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.