Flash Flood Warning issued July 21 at 6:45PM MDT until July 21 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 645 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced heavy
rain over the Oak Ridge Burn Scar. Up to 0.5 inches of rain have
fallen. Flooding impacts will continue, but no additional rainfall
is expected. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow
moving through the Middle Creek and its tributaries. The debris flow
can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding in and around the Oak Ridge Burn Scar.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around
the Oak Ridge Burn Scar.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Oak Ridge Burn Scar.
This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause
extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks…streams…and
ditches in the Oak Ridge Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be
anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in
places. If you encounter flood waters…climb to safety.