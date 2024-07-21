Flash Flood Warning issued July 21 at 6:45PM MDT until July 21 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 645 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced heavy

rain over the Oak Ridge Burn Scar. Up to 0.5 inches of rain have

fallen. Flooding impacts will continue, but no additional rainfall

is expected. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow

moving through the Middle Creek and its tributaries. The debris flow

can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding in and around the Oak Ridge Burn Scar.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around

the Oak Ridge Burn Scar.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Oak Ridge Burn Scar.

This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause

extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks…streams…and

ditches in the Oak Ridge Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be

anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in

places. If you encounter flood waters…climb to safety.