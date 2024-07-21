Flash Flood Warning issued July 21 at 4:32PM MDT until July 21 at 7:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
FFWPUB
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Central El Paso County in east central Colorado…
* Until 730 PM MDT.
* At 432 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain in Southeast Colorado Springs and Security Areas. Up
to 1 inch of rain has fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 2
inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches
are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Southeastern Colorado Springs, Fountain, Security-Widefield,
Security, Peterson Space Force Base, Stratmoor, Cimarron Hills,
Fort Carson and Schriever Space Force Base.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.