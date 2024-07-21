Flash Flood Warning issued July 21 at 4:32PM MDT until July 21 at 7:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

FFWPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Central El Paso County in east central Colorado…

* Until 730 PM MDT.

* At 432 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain in Southeast Colorado Springs and Security Areas. Up

to 1 inch of rain has fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 2

inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches

are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Southeastern Colorado Springs, Fountain, Security-Widefield,

Security, Peterson Space Force Base, Stratmoor, Cimarron Hills,

Fort Carson and Schriever Space Force Base.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.