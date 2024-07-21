Flash Flood Warning issued July 21 at 1:41AM MDT until July 21 at 3:45AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 141 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain over the Oak Ridge Burn Scar. Between 0.3 and 0.4 inches of

rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.25 to 0.5 inches

in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible

in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

Excessive rainfall over the warning area will cause mud slides near

steep terrain. The mud slide can consist of rock, mud, vegetation

and other loose materials.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding in and around the Oak Ridge Burn Scar.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around

the Oak Ridge Burn Scar.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Oak Ridge Burn Scar.

This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause

extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks…streams…and

ditches in the Oak Ridge Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be

anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in

places. If you encounter flood waters…climb to safety.

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of

creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains

will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep

terrain, especially in and around these areas.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.