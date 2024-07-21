Flash Flood Warning issued July 21 at 1:41AM MDT until July 21 at 3:45AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 141 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain over the Oak Ridge Burn Scar. Between 0.3 and 0.4 inches of
rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.25 to 0.5 inches
in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible
in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
Excessive rainfall over the warning area will cause mud slides near
steep terrain. The mud slide can consist of rock, mud, vegetation
and other loose materials.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding in and around the Oak Ridge Burn Scar.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around
the Oak Ridge Burn Scar.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Oak Ridge Burn Scar.
This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause
extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks…streams…and
ditches in the Oak Ridge Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be
anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in
places. If you encounter flood waters…climb to safety.
Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains
will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep
terrain, especially in and around these areas.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.