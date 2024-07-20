Special Weather Statement issued July 20 at 9:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 930 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Peyton, or 24 miles northeast of Colorado Springs, moving east at 20
mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Peyton.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.