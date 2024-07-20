Special Weather Statement issued July 20 at 4:27PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 427 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong

thunderstorms 9 miles east of Pinon, or 12 miles north of Pueblo

Airport, moving southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Pueblo Depot.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.