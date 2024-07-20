Special Weather Statement issued July 20 at 4:27PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 427 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong
thunderstorms 9 miles east of Pinon, or 12 miles north of Pueblo
Airport, moving southeast at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Pueblo Depot.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.