Skip to Content
Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued July 20 at 10:44PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 10:44 PM

At 1044 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
northwestern Colorado Springs, moving south at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.

Locations impacted include…
Colorado Springs, Fountain, Monument, Air Force Academy, Manitou
Springs, Palmer Lake, Hanover, Black Forest, Security, Falcon,
Security-Widefield, Stratmoor, Gleneagle, Fort Carson, Schriever
Space Force Base, Cimarron Hills, and Peterson Space Force Base.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content