Special Weather Statement issued July 20 at 10:44PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 1044 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

northwestern Colorado Springs, moving south at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Colorado Springs, Fountain, Monument, Air Force Academy, Manitou

Springs, Palmer Lake, Hanover, Black Forest, Security, Falcon,

Security-Widefield, Stratmoor, Gleneagle, Fort Carson, Schriever

Space Force Base, Cimarron Hills, and Peterson Space Force Base.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.