Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 20 at 4:45PM MDT until July 20 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

SVRPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern Otero County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 515 PM MDT.

* At 445 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles south of

Manzanola, or 20 miles west of La Junta, moving southeast at 15

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Timpas.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.