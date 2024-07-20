Skip to Content
Alerts

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 20 at 4:45PM MDT until July 20 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 4:45 PM

SVRPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southwestern Otero County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 515 PM MDT.

* At 445 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles south of
Manzanola, or 20 miles west of La Junta, moving southeast at 15
mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…
Timpas.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content