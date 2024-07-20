Flash Flood Warning issued July 20 at 11:35PM MDT until July 21 at 2:45AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

FFWPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

West Central El Paso County in east central Colorado…

* Until 245 AM MDT.

* At 1135 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain in At Wooten Road and East Platte Avenue, via social

media reports. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. The

expected rainfall rate is 0.25 to 0.5 inches in 1 hour. Additional

rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area.

Flash flooding is already occurring.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Colorado Springs, Cimarron Hills, Peterson Space Force Base,

Stratmoor and Security-Widefield.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.