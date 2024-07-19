Special Weather Statement issued July 19 at 6:35PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 635 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 12 miles south of Granada to 6 miles west of

Two Buttes Reservoir. Movement was southeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Springfield, Walsh, Vilas, Two Buttes, and Two Buttes Reservoir.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service

office in Pueblo.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM MDT for

southeastern Colorado.