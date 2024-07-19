Special Weather Statement issued July 19 at 4:32PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 432 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Sheridan Lake, or 27 miles south of Cheyenne Wells, moving south at
10 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Sheridan Lake.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.