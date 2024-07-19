Special Weather Statement issued July 19 at 1:24PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 124 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Security-Widefield, or 9 miles southeast of Colorado Springs, moving

south at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Southeastern Colorado Springs, Fountain, Security,

Security-Widefield, Fort Carson, and Hanover.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.