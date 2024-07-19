Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 19 at 6:47PM MDT until July 19 at 7:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

SVRPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

South central Prowers County in southeastern Colorado…

Northeastern Baca County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 715 PM MDT.

* At 646 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of

Two Buttes, or 22 miles northwest of The Saunders Elevator, moving

south at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Walsh, Vilas, and Two Buttes.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.