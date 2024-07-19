Skip to Content
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 19 at 4:36PM MDT until July 19 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Published 4:36 PM

SVRPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
North central Prowers County in southeastern Colorado…
Southeastern Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 500 PM MDT.

* At 436 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sheridan
Lake, or 28 miles south of Cheyenne Wells, moving south at 10 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable
tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,
roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…
Sheridan Lake.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

National Weather Service

