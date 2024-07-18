Special Weather Statement issued July 18 at 2:30AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 230 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 19
miles northeast of Branson, or 35 miles north of Des Moines, moving
south at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Las
Animas County.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.