Special Weather Statement issued July 17 at 6:21PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 620 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 10 miles south of Pueblo Reservoir to 12 miles

north of Crowley. Movement was southeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Pueblo, Pueblo Airport, Rocky Ford, Fowler, Ordway, Swink, Manzanola,

Olney Springs, Boone, Sugar City, Cheraw, Crowley, Salt Creek, Pueblo

Depot, Blende, Avondale, and Colorado City.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.