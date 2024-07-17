Special Weather Statement issued July 17 at 4:44PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 443 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong cluster of
thunderstorms 7 miles southeast of Lamar, moving southeast at 10 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Lamar, Holly, Granada, Hartman, and Bristol.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.