Special Weather Statement issued July 17 at 3:47PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 346 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Chipita Park, or 11 miles northwest of Colorado Springs, moving

southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Colorado Springs, Woodland Park, Manitou Springs, Green Mountain

Falls, Pikes Peak, Crystola, Chipita Park, Cascade, Peterson Space

Force Base, Stratmoor, and Cimarron Hills.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.