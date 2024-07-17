Special Weather Statement issued July 17 at 3:47PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 346 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Chipita Park, or 11 miles northwest of Colorado Springs, moving
southeast at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Colorado Springs, Woodland Park, Manitou Springs, Green Mountain
Falls, Pikes Peak, Crystola, Chipita Park, Cascade, Peterson Space
Force Base, Stratmoor, and Cimarron Hills.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.