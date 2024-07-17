Special Weather Statement issued July 17 at 11:44PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 1143 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 7 miles south of John Martin Reservoir to 11

miles south of McClave to 7 miles southwest of Granada. Movement was

south at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Granada and John Martin Reservoir.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.