Special Weather Statement issued July 17 at 11:16PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 1116 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 7 miles southeast of Blue Lake to near Hasty to
McClave. Movement was south at 30 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Lamar, Wiley, McClave, Hasty, John Martin Reservoir, Fort Lyon, and
Caddoa.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.