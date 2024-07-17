Skip to Content
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 17 at 4:45PM MDT until July 17 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Published 4:45 PM

At 445 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southwest of
Fountain, or 15 miles south of Colorado Springs, moving southeast at
10 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable
tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,
roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include…
Fountain, Fort Carson, and Security-Widefield.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

National Weather Service

