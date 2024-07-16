Special Weather Statement issued July 16 at 4:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 430 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 6 miles northeast of North La Junta to near

Timpas to 6 miles southeast of Thatcher. Movement was east at 45 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

La Junta, North La Junta, Rocky Ford, Las Animas, Swink, Manzanola,

Cheraw, Delhi, Higbee, Timpas, Thatcher, and John Martin Reservoir.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.