Skip to Content
Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued July 16 at 4:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 4:30 PM

At 430 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 6 miles northeast of North La Junta to near
Timpas to 6 miles southeast of Thatcher. Movement was east at 45 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…
La Junta, North La Junta, Rocky Ford, Las Animas, Swink, Manzanola,
Cheraw, Delhi, Higbee, Timpas, Thatcher, and John Martin Reservoir.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content