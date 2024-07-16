Special Weather Statement issued July 16 at 2:33PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 233 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14

miles northeast of Boone, or 24 miles east of Pueblo Airport, moving

southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern

Crowley and northeastern Pueblo Counties.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.