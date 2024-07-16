Skip to Content
Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued July 16 at 2:33PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 2:33 PM

At 233 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14
miles northeast of Boone, or 24 miles east of Pueblo Airport, moving
southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern
Crowley and northeastern Pueblo Counties.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content