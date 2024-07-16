Special Weather Statement issued July 16 at 2:33PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 233 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14
miles northeast of Boone, or 24 miles east of Pueblo Airport, moving
southeast at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern
Crowley and northeastern Pueblo Counties.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.