Skip to Content
Alerts

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 16 at 4:46PM MDT until July 16 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
New
Published 4:46 PM

SVRPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northeastern Otero County in southeastern Colorado…
Southwestern Bent County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 515 PM MDT.

* At 445 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Cheraw to near North La Junta to 7 miles south
of La Junta, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…
La Junta, North La Junta, Las Animas, Swink, Cheraw, and John
Martin Reservoir.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content