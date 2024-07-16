Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 16 at 4:46PM MDT until July 16 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
SVRPUB
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northeastern Otero County in southeastern Colorado…
Southwestern Bent County in southeastern Colorado…
* Until 515 PM MDT.
* At 445 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Cheraw to near North La Junta to 7 miles south
of La Junta, moving east at 25 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
La Junta, North La Junta, Las Animas, Swink, Cheraw, and John
Martin Reservoir.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.