Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 16 at 4:46PM MDT until July 16 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* Locations impacted include… La Junta, North La Junta, Las Animas, Swink, Cheraw, and John Martin Reservoir. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

* At 445 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Cheraw to near North La Junta to 7 miles south of La Junta, moving east at 25 mph.

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.