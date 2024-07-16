Skip to Content
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 16 at 4:41PM MDT until July 16 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Eastern Otero County in southeastern Colorado…
Southwestern Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado…
Northwestern Bent County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 515 PM MDT.

* At 441 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest
of Blue Lake, or 17 miles northeast of North La Junta, moving
southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…
Las Animas, Blue Lake, John Martin Reservoir, and Fort Lyon.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

