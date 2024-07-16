Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 16 at 4:11PM MDT until July 16 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
SVRPUB
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southwestern Baca County in southeastern Colorado…
Southeastern Las Animas County in southeastern Colorado…
* Until 500 PM MDT.
* At 411 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 24 miles northeast of Branson to near Kim to 18
miles northwest of Kenton, moving northeast at 10 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Kim.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.