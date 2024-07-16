Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 16 at 2:39PM MDT until July 16 at 3:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
SVRPUB
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northwestern Crowley County in southeastern Colorado…
Northeastern Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado…
* Until 315 PM MDT.
* At 238 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles northeast
of Boone, or 25 miles east of Pueblo Airport, moving southeast at
20 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
northwestern Crowley and northeastern Pueblo Counties.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.