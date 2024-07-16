Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 16 at 2:36PM MDT until July 16 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

SVRPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 300 PM MDT.

* At 236 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pueblo West,

or 11 miles northwest of Pueblo, moving southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Northern Pueblo, Pinon, and Pueblo West.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.