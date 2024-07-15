Special Weather Statement issued July 15 at 7:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 744 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong
thunderstorms near Lamar. These storms were nearly stationary.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Lamar, Wiley, Neeoshe Reservoir, McClave, Sweetwater Reservoir,
Chivington, Brandon, Hasty, Neegronda Reservoir, Queens Reservoir,
John Martin Reservoir, and Caddoa.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.