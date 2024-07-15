Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued July 15 at 3:33PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 333 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong
thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles east of Boone to 6
miles south of Blende to 10 miles southwest of Pueblo Reservoir.
Movement was east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…
Pueblo, Pueblo Airport, Fowler, Ordway, Olney Springs, Boone, Sugar
City, Crowley, Pueblo Reservoir, Salt Creek, Pueblo Depot, Blende,
Avondale, Pueblo West, Beulah, and Colorado City.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

