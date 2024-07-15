Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 15 at 4:26PM MDT until July 15 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
SVRPUB
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northern Otero County in southeastern Colorado…
Southwestern Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado…
Crowley County in southeastern Colorado…
* Until 500 PM MDT.
* At 425 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 13 miles southwest of Wild Horse Point to near
Ordway to near Manzanola, moving southeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
La Junta, Rocky Ford, Ordway, Swink, Manzanola, Olney Springs,
Sugar City, Cheraw, and Crowley.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.