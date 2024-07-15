Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 15 at 4:26PM MDT until July 15 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* Locations impacted include… La Junta, Rocky Ford, Ordway, Swink, Manzanola, Olney Springs, Sugar City, Cheraw, and Crowley. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

* At 425 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 13 miles southwest of Wild Horse Point to near Ordway to near Manzanola, moving southeast at 25 mph.

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for… Northern Otero County in southeastern Colorado… Southwestern Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado… Crowley County in southeastern Colorado…

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.