Red Flag Warning issued July 14 at 2:41PM MDT until July 14 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 220 and 221.
* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for lightning-induced
fire starts from mostly dry thunderstorm activity across Lake,
Chaffee, and Teller counties today. Relative humidity values
will be in the teens across zones 220 and 221.
* Thunderstorms…Isolated to scattered (15-25%) coverage of
mostly dry thunderstorms is expected across the central
mountains and Teller County today. Thunderstorms will be high
based, and will likely produce more gusty and erratic outflow
winds than meaningful rainfall.
* Outflow Winds…Thunderstorm outflows with gusts up to 50 mph
will be possible with storms today, and could extend well away
from storms themselves.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.