Red Flag Warning issued July 14 at 10:12AM MDT until July 14 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 220 and 221.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for lightning-induced

fire starts from mostly dry thunderstorm activity across Lake,

Chaffee, and Teller counties today. Relative humidity values

will be in the teens across zones 220 and 221.

* Thunderstorms…Isolated to scattered (15-25%) coverage of

mostly dry thunderstorms is expected across the central

mountains and Teller County today. Thunderstorms will be high

based, and will likely produce more gusty and erratic outflow

winds than meaningful rainfall.

* Outflow Winds…Thunderstorm outflows with gusts up to 50 mph

will be possible with storms today, and could extend well away

from storms themselves.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.