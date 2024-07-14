Heat Advisory issued July 14 at 2:31PM MDT until July 15 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…High temperatures are expected to be 102-106 degrees each
afternoon.
* WHERE…Otero, Bent, and Prowers.
* WHEN…For the first Heat Advisory, until 8 PM MDT this evening.
For the second Heat Advisory, from 10 AM to 6 PM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.