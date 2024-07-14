Heat Advisory issued July 14 at 10:22PM MDT until July 15 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…High temperatures are expected to be 102-106 degrees each

afternoon.

* WHERE…Otero, Bent, and Prowers Counties.

* WHEN…From 10 AM to 6 PM MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose

fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning

or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and

heat stroke.