Heat Advisory issued July 13 at 3:43AM MDT until July 13 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…High temperatures are expected to be 100-105 degrees each

afternoon.

* WHERE…Crowley County.

* WHEN…For the first Heat Advisory, from 10 AM this morning to 8

PM MDT this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 10 AM to 8

PM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose

fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning

or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and

heat stroke.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and

Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in

shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat

should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an

emergency! Call 9 1 1.