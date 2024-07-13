Skip to Content
Heat Advisory issued July 13 at 2:34PM MDT until July 14 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…High temperatures are expected to be 97-106 degrees each
afternoon.

* WHERE…El Paso, Pueblo, and Canon City Vicinity/Eastern Fremont
County.

* WHEN…For the first Heat Advisory, until 8 PM MDT this evening.
For the second Heat Advisory, from 10 AM to 8 PM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.

National Weather Service

