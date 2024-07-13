Heat Advisory issued July 13 at 10:31AM MDT until July 14 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…High temperatures are expected to be 100-108 degrees each
afternoon.
* WHERE…Kiowa, Otero, Bent, and Prowers.
* WHEN…For the first Heat Advisory, until 8 PM MDT this evening.
For the second Heat Advisory, from 10 AM to 8 PM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.