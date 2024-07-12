Heat Advisory issued July 12 at 2:49AM MDT until July 14 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…High temperatures are expected to be 97-105 degrees each
afternoon.
* WHERE…El Paso, Pueblo, and Canon City Vicinity/Eastern Fremont
County.
* WHEN…For the first Heat Advisory, from 10 AM this morning to 8
PM MDT this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 10 AM to 8
PM MDT Saturday. For the third Heat Advisory, from 10 AM to 8 PM
MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illness
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.