Heat Advisory issued July 12 at 2:49AM MDT until July 14 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…High temperatures are expected to be 100-107 degrees each
afternoon
* WHERE…Kiowa, Otero, Bent, and Prowers.
* WHEN…For the first Heat Advisory, from 10 AM to 8 PM MDT
Saturday. For the second Heat Advisory, from 10 AM to 8 PM MDT
Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.